An old photo of actress and socialite Efia Odo's ex-boyfriend surfaced on social media amid the brouhaha between herself and rapper Kwesi Arthur

This comes after Efia Odo made some revelations in a new podcast Rants Bants Confessions, on YouTube

The photo caused a stir on social media, getting many people to talk about the men Efia Odo had been in a relationship with

Actress and socialite Efia Odo caused a frenzy on social media when she confirmed that she dated Revlo. This comes after she made some statements about a former lover on the Rants Bants Confessions podcast without disclosing a name.

However, many people took to social media to state that she referred to musicians Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur.

Efia Odo and her ex-lover Revlo

Amid the banter between Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur on X, Efia Odo responded to a viral photo of her and Revlo.

In the picture, Revlo was seated on the edge of a pool table while Efia Odo leaned on him. he was dressed in all black, while she was dressed in a white mini dress with stylish long sleeves.

One X user with the handle @Mmonkoaa posted the picture, noting that it was Efia Odo's ex-boyfriend and hinting that the person she refused to mention on the podcast was Revlo.

Reacting to the post on X, the Eats Avenue owner talked about the internet never forgetting. She wrote:

"The internet definitely never forgets, sweet ex."

Efia confirmed she dated Revlo.

Reactions to the photo of Efia's ex

Efia Odo's confirmation that the man in the photo was Revlo and was her ex sparked a massive debate on social media, as many people questioned her numerous romantic relationships in the past.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@remyboat said:

"Whether you were referring to this "Revlo" or not, you intentionally mentioned "Kwesi" knowing that's what was gonna stir the clout you were chasing because automatically, everyone's mind would go to Kwesi Arthur. You chased clout and now you're pissed at the reaction?"

Qwabenasocket1 said:

This one be lies. You wan change the agenda….i no say ebi Kwesi Arthur u dey talk about

666arijit_ said:

"Efia boy wei dierr no ly oo i go fit go toe to toe plus am. Beauty, Money, Steeze, Aura"

Johnniejustcome said:

"Seriously, why are you not staying with one man? It seems you've been on the streets for long."

@1BongoIdeas said:

"These pics and many others will be around for years to come and I hope when you’re old and frail, your kids and grandkids will have honorable things to say about you. Time will surely catch up with everything!"

@yawlegacyy_ said:

"Herh the “guy” do you basa basa ei charleyyy boys get some heart o😹"

