Osebo The Zaraman, in a video, visited an Italian boutique in Italy to purchase quality shoes

In the video he shared on TikTok, the Ghanaian fashion icon spoke fluent Italian with the lady in charge of the boutique

Many peeps were pleasantly surprised with how fluent Osebo was in the Italian language and admired him

Ghanaian fashion icon, Osebo The Zaraman, recently made waves on social media with his visit to an Italian boutique in Italy to purchase high-quality shoes and sandals.

Osebo The Zaraman speaking with Italian lady. Photo Source: osebo_247

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok, Osebo showed his linguistic skills by speaking fluent Italian with the lady in charge of the boutique, leaving many people pleasantly surprised and admiring him.

Speaking confidently and fluently in Italian, Osebo demonstrated his strong grasp of the language, impressing viewers with his linguistic abilities.

Osebo, who is known for his unique fashion sense and bold style choices, has always been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian fashion industry. However, his display of language skills showed another side of his personality, leaving fans and followers amazed.

The video has garnered widespread attention and admiration, with many praising Osebo for his fluency in Italian.

Osebo warms hearts with his fluent Italian

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Kofi Costa said:

Bro is rizzing us with Italian bigs up Osebo. You are a real hustler

mubarikfx wrote:

Don papa you are very fluent in Italian. I never knew, that's great, we call this exposure

Kennedy For President 2024 commented:

wow Don P Italian...this my first time hearing him speaking Italian

debronxfada reacted:

Wow Osebo u do all big ups man. Ur Italiano is seriously on point graciaz.

Osebo gives to the needy

In another story, fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman visited a needy man and his family in their home and blessed him with a motorbike to use for business to fend for himself.

The fashionista promised the man an undisclosed amount of money he would pay him on a monthly basis, in addition to the motorbike.

The video, which was shared on Osebo's TikTok page, warmed hearts, with many Ghanaians praising him for the kind gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh