Wedding guest photo of Hajia Bintu causes stir online; fans react

Hajia Bintu has mesmerized her fans and followers with her latest photo

She was seen posing outside as she played a role at a wedding she recently attended

Hajia Bintu is noted for dazzling her fans on social media with jaw-dropping photos and videos

Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok and Instagram star, Naomi Asiamah famed as Hajia Bintu, has left her fans on cloud nine with a new photo she shared on Instagram.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hajia Bintu was seen standing at the premises of what looked like a church as she attended a wedding

Hajia was seen wearing an emerald-coloured lace dress and complimented her outfit with a traditional headgear popularly known as 'gele' while posing for the camera.

She beamed with her usual smiles as she flaunted the figure which shot her to national fame.

After posting the photo, Hajia Bintu captioned it:

"Wedding guest" and added some love emojis to the caption.

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the latest photo of Hajia Bintu.

u_sabi_alkmony had this to say:

"Beautiful"

_audreyyy_a came in with the comment:

"Whooosh"

shattawalen1ma wrote:

"My baby!!!"

qwameberry also noted:

"U look gorgeous"

1st and 2nd Sermon hitmaker Black Sherif drops out of UPSA

Ghanaian burgeoning musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif famed as Black Sherif, has indicated that he was no longer a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, the rapper is believed to have interacted with some of his fans on social media where he announced that he had dropped out of school.

Interacting with fans on Snapchat, the 'Second Sermon' rapper was asked what programme he was studying at UPSA.

He replied: "hmm bro, I can't with that school. I've left ei" and added a crying emoji.

Another fan then asked "why have you left UPSA?" To this, the rapper responded saying: "honestly, I felt behind and wanted to start over. You understand?"

Source: YEN.com.gh