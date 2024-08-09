Shatta Wale has reacted to a video of two high school students delivering a live rendition of his 2022 hit 'On God'

The dancehall musician, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), was excited to see the younger generation embrace his music and the message in it

Reacting to his comments, many Ghanaians praised Shatta Wale for the lasting legacy he has had on Ghanaian music

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted to a video of two high school students performing his 2022 hit song, 'On God.' In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shatta Wale expressed his excitement and appreciation for the younger generation's embrace of his music.

The video, which has gone viral online, features two students in their school uniforms. One played the piano while the other sang the song, delivering the lyrics word for word. Their rendition warmed the hearts of many social media users who shared the video on different platforms.

Ghanaians responded to Shatta Wale's comments praising his lasting impact on the music scene. Other admirers of the musician highlighted how good 'On God' was.

Shatta Wale's music and response generate response

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ASokinz said:

"The love I have go shatta wale eerrr hmm I fi searched for en pick and when I see I become so emotional 😭"

Nomadazarky3 wrote:

"One Don, add coolest guy(Aisha) to the album wae. Or release am single for us soon baba..for life "🤙

SkidoMusic said:

"Yes yes and yes Paaah paaah paaah this is a real song for generations"

BillPaapa wrote:

"We’ve already gotten the message.. game changer.. 1don"

jacksoncreed60 commented:

"Your legacy lives on"

