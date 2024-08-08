Efia Odo, in a discussion on the Rants, Bants And Confessions podcast, spoke about her past relationship with Kwesi Arthur

The socialite disclosed that she and Kwesi Arthur were never in a romantic relationship and were only friends until they fell out

Many social media users trooped to the comment section to share their opinions about Efia Odo

Ghanaian socialite turned musician Efia Odo opened up about her life and relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Efia Odo speaks about her past relationship with Kwesi Arthur. Photo source: @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo addresses relationship with Kwesi Arthur

In a discussion with social media influencers Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, Efia Odo denied rumours that she was ever in a romantic relationship with Kwesi Arthur.

The socialite explained that she was just a friend to Kwesi Arthur and a supporter of his music.

She said:

"We never dated. We never had any sexual relations. I just liked him. It was just a friendship ship. I really liked him."

Efia Odo once had a close relationship with Kwesi Arthur for a long time, igniting speculations that the two were romantically linked. However, rumours emerged that the pair had fallen out after Kwesi Arthur denied having any connection with her in an interview some months back.

Below is the video of Efia Odo speaking about her past relationship with Kwesi Arthur:

Reactions to Efia Odo's comments

Efia Odo's comments garnered reactions on social media. Many netizens cast doubts on her comments. Others also hailed her and admired her for being open about her personal life. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@Heis_lommy commented:

"She likes your man but Kwesi was gaslighting 😪."

@vicewrlds commented:

"Then for her mind inside she Dey date Kwesi arthur o."

@O2Brewer commented:

"Hmmm this podcast is gonna create a mess 😂😂."

@hwede3_ commented:

"Hm🤣🤣… matter go come pɛɛɛ…"

@freeman_logic commented:

"Afia dey confuse me self 😂😂😂."

@emmanuellaotoolartey9196 commented:

"Efia Odo should do more voiceovers and voice ads. I could listen to her all day."

@abena367 commented:

"Efya Odo has a heart of gold️🥹."

@Lesn commented:

"Efia really loves Kwesi Arthur."

@yvonnezee9225 commented:

"Efia Odo thank you genuinely 🥹. God is going to bless you and the world is going to see it. You’ve come sooo far keep pushing and loving God."

@hajarahissaka9483 commented

"Love the way Efia thinks and speaks️."

King Promise addresses relationship with Efia Odo

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise opened up about his relationship with social media personality-turned-musician Efia Odo.

King Promise rubbished rumours circulating that he is romantically involved with Efia Odo.

According to the singer, he and Efia Odo are good friends who enjoy each other's company.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh