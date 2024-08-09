Actress and Eats Avenue owner Efia Odo clarified statements she made on a controversial podcast, Rants Bants Confessions

On X, Efia Odo clarified that the statement she made about one supposed ex-lover was not about musicians Kwesi Arthur and Shatta Wale but about Revlo

The conversation on X sparked massive reactions from netizens who were of the view that Odo was not being truthful to them

Actress and socialite Efia Odo has come out to clarify the ex-boyfriend she spoke about on the controversial podcast she hosts with influencers Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah.

Efia Odo clariies Kwesi Arthur situation

Efia Odo replied to a post on X in which a user known as Nana Fapimso lashed out at a certain news website for wrongly reporting what the actress said on the podcast.

On the controversial podcast, Efia Odo said she dated a man who broke up with her two weeks after getting his name tattooed. She noted that the ex-lover in question was dating her and another lady in the US.

Sharing what she did for him during their relationship, she said she would travel to America to shop for him and even cook for him and his male friends with money from her pocket.

"I was doing a lot for him. Supporting his career, his parents, and his sisters. I would give him my iPhone when he doesn't have a phone. I would give him mine and I'll go and buy a new one."

According to Nana Fapimso, several blogs and news websites that reported that Efia Odo referred to dancehall musician Shatta Wale in that part of the podcast were wrong; instead, it was about rapper Kwesi Arthur.

The Eats Avenue CEO quoted Nana Fapimso's post on X and clarified that the ex she was referring to was neither Shatta Wale nor Kwesi Arthur but Revlo.

"Both of you are wrong !!! The ex was Revlo not kwesi or shatta !"

Efia Odo clarified the Kwesi Arthur and Shatta Wale matter on X.

Reactions to Efia Odo's revelation

Below are the reactions to Efia Odo's clarification about the alleged lover she spoke about on the Rants Bants Confessions podcast:

@_mrbio said:

"We know you are trying to play smart here."

@Addai92397356 said:

"Most of them haven’t listened to the podcast, yet are making weird conclusions. I suppose to court attention. You don’t owe anyone any explanation Efia."

@MullingsJane said:

"Who is Revlo, only u how many u dated or u be street girl which everyone is taking their turn, am sure the person was Sarkodie."

@pagyeman1176 said:

"They should go watch the whole podcast and get correct facts .aaabaa🤭 😂😂😂😂…"

Below is the entire podcast.

Efia Odo responded to Kwesi Arthur's warning

YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo replied to Kwesi Arthur after he ranted about her recent comments on her podcast.

The socialite accused the rapper of unnecessarily ranting without watching the entire podcast on YouTube. Efia Odo's response to Kwesi Arthur drew reactions from many social media commenters.

