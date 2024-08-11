Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle bragged about being rich and that his dirty clothes were washed with expensive perfumes

In an exclusive interview, he said that clothes he no longer wore were sent to the market and sold as thrift clothes as he bragged about wearing luxury and brand new outfits

The video got many people laughing hard, while others, in jest, lashed out at critics for questioning his source of wealth

Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle lashed out at critics who continue to question his source of wealth, saying he was made of money.

Shatta Bandle says perfumes are used to wash his laundry. Image Credit: @shatta_bandle

Shatta Bandle bragged about his wealth

In an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, Shatta Bandle bragged about being wealthy and that anytime he stepped out, he smelt of money.

"I have money. Even my smell, I smell of money. I do not need to prove it. The perfume is even money," Shatta Bandle said.

The diminutive socialite noted that he did not have to prove his wealth to anyone and that even expensive perfumes were used to wash his dirty laundry.

To confirm his statement, Giovani walked to his seat to smell him and, in jest, asked him whether it was cheap perfume he was wearing. Shatta Bandle was offended by his remarks and lashed out at the host for sending him backwards.

Shatta Bandle, known for flaunting money, explained to Giovani that rich people like him wear brand-new outfits, and when they are done wearing them, they are packaged, sent to the market, and sold as thrift clothes.

"I am the richest person. But I am not the richest person in the whole world. Many rich people are there but I am their don."

Video of Shatta Bandle bragging about his wealth.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle bragging about his wealth

The video got many people laughing hard. In jest, people lashed out at critics who continued to question Shatta Bandle's source of wealth.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

meggy2795 said:

"who said he is broke?? Leave him alone; he's the richest people😂😂😂"

the.idavid_ said:

"you're bringing me back"😂😂😂

geowellington said:

""Man said yɔkumi (sheabutter) 😂😂😂😂"

rafello_gh said:

"Is the but your Foss will go to babies 😂

jjjistice1 said:

"But I’m confused didn’t he got he’s teeth 🦷 done"

pascal_feargod said:

"I just love the way he normally laugh"

scottevanszb said:

"It’s the laughter 😂 for me 😂😂"

wise_hamilton said:

"Eii the way this guy brags is nice🤣🤣"

Source: YEN.com.gh