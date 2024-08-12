Nana Ama McBrown, in a hilarious video, showed off her Jamaican Patois speaking skills as she bonded with a young actor on a movie set

In the video, the jovial actress engaged in banter with the young actor after he taught her how to speak Patois

The actor shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians loved how free the actress was

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown went viral after her hilarious attempt at speaking Jamaican Patois in a video shared on TikTok. The footage showed McBrown on a movie set with young actor Apan GH, who guided her through Patois expressions and pronunciations.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown speaking Patois fluently in a viral video. Photo source: apan_gh

Source: TikTok

In the clip, McBrown followed Apan GH's instructions as he taught her how to speak the Jamaican dialect. The two shared a lighthearted banter as McBrown eagerly tried to master the phrases. In the latter parts of the video, the actress teased her teacher, saying he was making up his Patois phrases.

The video was posted on Apan GH's TikTok page, where it went viral. Many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for McBrown in the comments, appreciating her approachable nature. The actress is a well-known lover of languages. She speaks over three languages, including French.

McBrown's Patois skills ignite laughter

Fans have reacted with hilarious comments to McBrown's Patois speaking skills.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KWABENA AMPONSAH said:

"Wow Nana Ama Mcbrown is naturally beautiful whattt"

Nhyiraba Prince wrote:

"I really love this language, wish I could speak it one day"

Official SIR PROFF commented:

"For this patoa de3 unless you go to Jamaica for an explanation"

Afia Tina wrote:

"woboa part has taking me to grave😭😭"

McBrown's plans to free prisoners

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that aside from her jovial nature, kindness is one of Nana Ama's most impressive traits. Recently, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, in a video, announced that the movie star's agenda is to pay for the release of 47 inmates.

He commented that McBrown plans to make that happen on her next birthday, which will be August 15, 2024.

Many people impressed by this commendable act praised the celebrity and called for divine blessing on her behalf.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh