John Peasah has set up a GoFundMe and pleaded with Ghanaians for help as he struggles with demyelinating disease

The actor is targeting $280k as his condition continues to worsen and his funds get depleted. He detailed the numerous expensive treatments he is to undergo

Sharing a flier on his Instagram, he thanked Ghanaians for their support and contributions towards his treatment as he solicited extra funds

Popular Ghanaian actor John Peasah, also known as Drogba from the popular TV show YOLO, is seeking help from the public as he battles a series of health conditions.

The actor has been struggling with a demyelinating disease that has worsened over time, leading to further complications. The worsening of his condition has seen him diagnosed with several serious illnesses, including Stiff Person Spectrum Disorder and GAD positive Cerebellar Ataxia, among others.

Peasah's health challenges have escalated, affecting nearly every aspect of his life. His symptoms range from severe back pain that affects his legs, making it difficult for him to walk, to visual disturbances, tremors, dizziness, and obstructive sleep apnea. The actor has also developed claustrophobia, adding to his growing list of medical concerns. As his condition continues to deteriorate, Peasah's quality of life has dwindled.

Faced with mounting medical bills and the need for specialised treatment, the actor has set up a GoFundMe campaign and is reaching out to Ghanaians for financial support. He is aiming to raise $280,000 to cover the cost of his ongoing treatments. These include expensive therapies and care from experts in pain medicine, physical therapy, psychology, occupational therapy, and other specialised fields. His treatment plan also requires IVIG therapy and plasma exchange, both of which are costly.

Peasah has expressed deep gratitude for the support he has already received from family and friends and the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Bawumia. However, the severity of his condition means he needs additional financial assistance to continue receiving the care that could potentially save his life.

How to donate and assist John Peasah

For those who wish to contribute, donations can be made through Access Bank, where an account has been set up in his name. The account details are as follows:

Account Number: 1044000008414

Account Name: John Bredu Peasah

Bank: Access Bank

Branch: Adjiringanor Branch

Account Type: Goal Account

Phone: 050 277 6169 or 053 593 4031

Here is also a link to his GoFundMe page.

John Peasah spotted with Oxygen mask

John Peasah's health has been a concern for some time now, but things got very concerning when the actor shared a video wearing an oxygen mask.

He gave an update on his health as he battled with the dangerous illness which has plagued him for two-plus years.

John's condition saddened many who sympathised with him and gave him hope for the future.

