John Peasah has reached out to the vice president of the republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for help as he battles demyelinating disease

The vice president visited the actor at his residence in March when news broke out that he was gravely ill

The actor has reminded the vice president of his promise to him during his first visit, begging him for assistance

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known for his role as Drogba on the popular TV show YOLO, has reached out to the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for assistance as he battles a demyelinating disease.

This condition, which has plagued Peasah for over two years, severely affects his nervous system, leading to a significant decline in his ability to communicate and move around.

Back in March, when news first broke that Peasah was gravely ill, Vice President Bawumia visited the actor at his residence. The visit brought hope to Peasah and his fans, as the Vice President promised to support the actor in his fight against the debilitating disease.

Demyelinating disease damages the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. This damage disrupts the signals travelling along the nerves, causing various neurological problems.

Drogba pleads with Bawumiah

On August 2, 2024, John Peasah took to social media to remind the Vice President of the promise made during that initial visit. He expressed his gratitude for the Vice President's support and visits but also highlighted the ongoing struggle he faces daily. In his Instagram post, he wrote:

I want to use this opportunity to thank the vice president of the land @mbawumia for honouring my visit to his office and also to thank him for the visit to my house and the support but I would like to say that I might look better, but inwardly, I’m in an excruciating pain 😪…this pain is not explainable🚨!!! Please I want to remind him not to forget his promise for my treatment outside...Thank you 🙏

YOLO producers are behind Drogba

In a related story published by YEN.com.gh, Ivan Quarshigah, in a recent interview, spoke about Yolo star John Peasah's illness with Hitz 103.9 FM.

According to the filmmaker, they learnt about the severity of his condition during the filming of season six.

He says during the filming, many scenes that featured John Peasah showed him sitting because he found it difficult to stand.

