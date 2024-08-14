An encounter between Ghanaian singer Fameye and a random street beggar has popped up on social media

In the video, Fameye intentionally quickly disguised himself to hide his identity from the beggar who wanted GH₵200

He turned down the beggar's request, explaining that he had no funds on him at that time

Ghanaian singer Fameye was driving when a random street beggar stopped him requesting for GH₵200.

It's unclear when the situation happened, and the singer has yet to react to his encounter with the beggar.

The video, which has resurfaced online, has gained significant traction as fans share mixed reactions on how Fameye dealt with the beggar's request.

Video Of Singer's Encounter With A Street Beggar Who Wanted GH₵200 Pops Up, Fans React

Fameye swerves beggar

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Fameye disguised himself with a balaclava after the beggar stopped him.

In their brief interaction, singer Fameye established that he had no cash and would be unable to fulfil the beggar's request.

The beggar asked the Nothing I Get hitmaker if he was willing to consider an electronic transaction, which the singer again declined.

Fameye eventually asked to sort out the beggar later if he could share the location of his home.

Fameye's encounter triggers fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to how Fameye handled his encounter with the beggar.

@mireku_gerard said:

"Nothing he Get 😂"

@LexicalClifford wrote:

"Charley boys no good oo😂😂. Wey bars this"

@MensahPopo remarked:

"I blame him for posting this . You figure anyone go ask you money then you hand it out"

@Richispsycho shared:

"The nothing a get part dey tear me😂😂💔"

@JudePierro1 added:

"hw3 the man dey ask for momo? ei them upgrade oo😂😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh