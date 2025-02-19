Magraheb a close associate of Kofi Adoma, has shared a new sad update on Kofi Adoma's health condition after his shooting incident

The YouTuber said the renowned journalist was experiencing severe headaches, which made it difficult for him to sleep at night

Magraheb still had gunpowder residue in his eyes despite spending huge money to undergo four different major surgeries

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Magraheb has shared a new update on his close friend and journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's health condition after his shooting incident.

In a recent YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator shared that Kofi Adoma was experiencing complications after the unfortunate incident affected his eyes.

According to him, the renowned journalist was experiencing severe headaches, which made it difficult for him to sleep at night as the gunpowder particles kept pressuring his eye.

He said:

"Because he was shot in the eye, his eye is trying to focus, defocus and try and see things when other things are happening at the back of his eye. Because of the particles from the gunpowder that entered his eye, his eye is working more than it should. As a result, there is pressure on the eye and that leads to severe headaches. He cannot even sleep at night."

Content creator Magraheb noted that Kofi Adoma still had gunpowder residue in his eyes despite spending huge money to undergo four different major surgeries in the best eye hospital in the world's branch in Dubai after the shooting incident.

The YouTuber said the journalist had also suffered severe trauma from both the shooting incident and the lack of response from the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II and his traditional council.

He noted that he and people around Kofi Adoma found it difficult to give an honest response to questions about his medical condition as the journalist was the only person who could express his true feelings.

Magraheb said the renowned journalist still had additional surgeries scheduled for later dates throughout 2025 to remove the particles and help him fully restore his eyesight.

The YouTuber noted that Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his wife had still not received a phone call from Dormaahene to check up on him since the shooting incident occurred.

He added that some individuals had also insulted the journalist and his wife for sharing the footage of the unfortunate incident on social media.

He also shared that some other individuals sustained injuries in a separate incident during the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Below is the video of Magraheb sharing an update on Kofi Adoma's health condition:

Magraheb's update on Kofi Adoma stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@BettyJohnson-u2d commented:

"Well detailed and thanks for the update, very bad and 😔 speedy recovery to bra Kofi and all those who got injured 🙏🙏."

@FRED1STUDIOS said:

"Eye problem is not easy. I remember when I had an accident and my right eye got affected by glass particles. May God be with him."

@gyasimichael8641 commented:

"Speedy recovery to Bra Kofi."

Kwaku Manu analyses Kofi Adoma's shooting video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu analysed the footage of Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

The Kumawood actor raised several questions about the gunman's handling of his weapon during the festival.

Kwaku Manu also expressed disappointment with the lack of care and attention from the individual who fired the gun after the incident occurred.

