Kwesi Arthur announced his Barcelona show in July, exciting many of his fans in the diaspora to witness his performance

The Ghanaian rapper has just canceled his Barcelona performance a day before the showdown

He issued a press release on social media apologising to fans and also detailed his reason for the fiasco

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has withdrawn from his highly anticipated show in Barcelona, which was scheduled for August 17.

The rapper announced his decision on social media a day before the show, which also featured his colleague Kofi Mole.

Kwesi Arthur blamed his inability to perform on visa issues beyond his control and urged fans to still patronise the show.

Kwesi Arthur cancels his Barcelona show. Photo source: X/KwesiArthur

On his official X account, Kwesi Arthur apologised to fans eagerly waiting for his performance, saying,

"It saddens me to inform you that I will not be able to perform at Summerout in Barcelona tomorrow due to visa issues. My team and I are doing everything we can to rectify this unfortunate situation. My brothers will be performing at the show regardless and I urge you guys to go show your support for them."

In his statement, the rapper who recently released his new album, the third instalment of his infectious This is Not The Tape, added that he would announce new dates for a European run.

Fans react to Kwesi Arthur's apology

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arthur's apology after canceling his Barcelona show.

@KYEKYEKU__ said:

"We got your back kwesi❤️🐐"

@withAlvin__ wrote:

"First it was Sarkodie and now it’s Kwesi an Arthur? Hmm something fishy is going on"

@jeremyb___ remarked:

"any music before the euro takeover??"

Kwesi Arthur spotted with rumoured wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had been spotted at a wedding with the woman rumoured to be the rapper's wife.

Very little is known about Kwesi Arthur's rumoured partner. She is said to be the founder of a creative agency that has worked with top stars, including producer and DJ Juls. The creative agency also managed Kwesi Arthur's experiential stint in London in 2022.

