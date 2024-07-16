Kwesi Arthur is set to perform at the Summer Out concert in Barcelona, Spain, in August 2024, and fans are excited for him

The musician shared the news on X alongside a flyer of the event, with Kofi Mole also set to be on the bill

Many fans expressed anticipation about seeing Kwesi Arthur perform in Barcelona

Popular Ghanaian music sensation Kwesi Arthur has announced his upcoming performance at the Summer Out concert in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled for August 2024. The news, shared by the artiste on X, has sparked immense excitement among fans, both in Ghana and across the globe.

The flyer accompanying the announcement featured not only Kwesi Arthur but also highlighted the presence of another Ghanaian music star, Kofi Mole. This inclusion has further fueled the anticipation for the show, which promises to be great.

Kwesi Arthur, a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene, has steadily gained international recognition with his unique blend of hip-hop, Afrobeat, and highlife. He recently performed at the DMV Party In The Park in the US and drew massive attention with his performance. The musician is set to have another successful show in the bag with his Barcelona show.

Ghanaians anticipate Kwesi Arthur's show

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

1GOODBoY4 said:

"It’s good to be independent enka by now Glenn and that who Dey shout grrrrer take like 90 percent from this"

Didadeeee said:

"I really miss you man I hope you perform in Ghana ❤️SOJ"

kevimultimedia commented:

"Welcome back Kwesi. Lessons learned obviously makes you really ready. Go higher @KWESIARTHUR_"

yhaw_pizzaro said:

"King is coming to Barcelona can’t wait to see you with Lamine Yamal"

Kwesi Arthur releases music video

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Kwesi Arthur released the music video for his song Fefe Ne Fe, off his This Is Not The Tape III project, exciting fans.

The song trended at number 14 on YouTube just a day after its release and had amassed just over 100,000 views at the time of this publication.

Fans expressed how impressed they were by the visuals and shared joy at Kwesi Arthur actively releasing quality content.

