Rapper Kwesi Arthur has been spotted with the lucky woman rumoured to be the rapper's new wife

The beautiful woman shared photos with the rapper after their latest appearance at a mutual friend's wedding

The photos of the beautiful couple making rounds online excited scores of fans rooting for the rapper

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur recently put to bed all rumours about his past relationships, hinting at his new union.

The rapper confirmed that he was in a committed relationship headed for marriage during his interview with Andy Dosty.

However, the rapper declined to speak about the lucky woman and whether she was Ghanaian or not.

Kwesi Arthur steps out abroad

Kwesi Arthur, who appears to have moved abroad after releasing and activating his new album in Ghana, was recently spotted at a wedding.

He shared photos from the event, which had his rumoured wife present. The lucky lady captioned her beautiful moments with Kwesi Arthur, saying,

"celebrating love with love."

Very little is known about Kwesi Arthur's rumoured partner. She is the founder of a creative agency that has worked with top stars, including producer and DJ Juls.

The creative agency also managed Kwesi Arthur's experiential stint in London in 2022.

Ghanaians react to Kwesi Arthur's date

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arthur's recent date with the woman rumoured to be his wife.

@Deyon44425243 noted:

"This, and Efia Odo thought she stood a chance against, let’s be serious charlie."

@Afia_Rach remarked:

"Okay! He’s looking better than when he did music 🙂."

@badman_kd wrote:

"this life date proper girl I mean a girl that's a flex."

@DansomanSm said:

"Chairman choose woman over music. Congrats."

@lionelfrans21 added:

"Better than being with Efia Odo."

Kwesi Arthur addresses rumours about his career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had dismissed the social media rumours that he had quit music and permanently moved outside the country.

Kwesi Arthur quickly responded to the post and called out the rumours as lies. He quoted the tweet and added the cap emoji, which means lying or exaggerating. He also dropped a link to his new song, Jungle Music Pt.1.

