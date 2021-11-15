Serwaa Amihere and her colleagues ganged up to shame a cyberbully identified Journalist Albert

Netizens slammed the broadcast journalist for disgracing the young man on live TV

Serwaa replies to critics stating victims of cyberbullying get suicidal

Award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihre has clap-backed at critics who have labelled her approach to the cyberbully as harsh and unprofessional on Twitter.

A young man known as Journalist Albert was embarrassed on live TV by a panel constituting journalists; Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo, and Nana Aba Anamoah.

They ganged up on him after it came to light that he was the face behind a Twitter account known for cyberbullying.

Photos of Serwaa Amihere and Albert Hyde. Source: Instagram/@serwaaamihere, @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Many Netizens have responded to the occurrence with some insinuating Serwaa and her co-panellists acted immaturely.

A tweep with the handle Mr Baryeh posted:

“Serwaah, this is exactly what we are talking about. So because this guy was foolish and ignorant enough, you want to submit him to the same social media bullying? You can and will always do better. You know others can do this; we won’t bother to talk about it we expect better from you”.

Mr Baryeh was not the only one who expressed his opinion over the matter while criticising Serwaa and her colleagues.

Serwaa however expressed her disagreement over the criticism. She believed she had gone through a lot in the hands of people like Albert Nat Hyde.

And indicated that such attacks could drive one to take his or her own life.

She took to Twitter to respond to critics saying:

“Sit there and talk about ethical principles. Hypocrites. When people have bullied you till you become suicidal, then you can come back to have this conversation with us! Hypocrites!”

