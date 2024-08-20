Lyrical Joe, in an interview, opened up about the heights he wants to reach with rap and the impact he wants to make

The rapper said he wanted his career to get to a point past the prestigious Grammy Awards and make a global impact with his music

Lyrical Joe did not limit his goals to just awards, he added that he wanted his career to progress far beyond awards

Popular Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe, in an interview on Channel One TV's 'The Chat,' hosted by Ekow Koomson, shared his bold ambitions for his music career.

Lyrical Joe opens up about career aspirations in a new interview. Photo source: lyricaljoe

Source: Twitter

Lyrical Joe shared that he aims to surpass popular awards like the Grammy Awards and also make a significant global impact.

During the interview, Joe made it clear that his goals extend beyond receiving accolades. He expressed a desire for his career to evolve into something that inspires and affects people worldwide rather than just accumulating awards.

“ Until I’m passed the Grammy, I don’t even want to limit it to awards; until I’m at a point where it’s a worldwide inspirational thing and touching lives, that’s basically it for me,” he said.

His comments generated opinions from Ghanaians, who argued about whether he could attain the heights he had set for himself.

Lyrical Joe sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

B2EmpireTv said:

"3ne3 3ny3 nn3,When Sarkodie said ‘on my way to Grammys no’,b3y3 11 years nie,ticket koraa,)ntwae3 na waforo kaaa"

sdarlyn_rmg commented:

"How many TGMA's does he have? How many international awards does he have? After all that's what he thinks."

usuphyoungslim commented:

"Grammy is now his yardstick for success kaii...does he understand the business at all"

Lyrical Joe's Tim Westwood appearance

Lyrical Joe is not just talk, he has been making waves on the international stage. The rapper recently featured on Tim Westwood's rap show for the second time.

Lyrical Joe had shown his rap prowess on the show a year prior to this one, and he proved why he was one of the best rappers.

When his freestyle on the show was released, many rap fans were impressed by his performance.

