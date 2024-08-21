Al-Nassr superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has opened up on how he handles pressure as one of the game's greats

The 39-year-old admitted that being one of the most recognised names in football could be daunting

Nonetheless, he would be hoping to chalk new feats in his glistening career in his 23rd season as a professional

Cristiano Ronaldo has expanded his social media empire by launching his own YouTube channel, quickly attracting millions of subscribers.

Within just 90 minutes of its debut on Wednesday, the channel surpassed the million subscribers mark, setting a new record for the platform.

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained how he deals with pressure as an elite athlete on his new YouTube channel. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

This new venture offers fans a close-up look into Ronaldo's life, including his relationship with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

According to Variety, the channel also features the 39-year-old's insights on various topics, ranging from football to personal growth.

Ronaldo reveals how he manages pressure

In a series of videos released shortly after the launch, the Al-Nassr star shares how he navigates the immense pressure of being one of the sport’s all-time greats.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner candidly discusses the challenges that come with his status:

“It all depends on perspective. When you’re constantly in the spotlight, you carry a unique responsibility.

"As a player, a friend, and a father, I embrace that responsibility, even though it sometimes brings pressure.

"Sometimes, I manage it well; other times, not so much. It varies depending on the situation and emotions at the moment. I’m not perfect, but I accept the pressures I face.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: The social media GOAT

Just a few hours after the channel's first video was uploaded, it had already amassed 4.51 million subscribers.

According to Al Jazeera, Ronaldo’s enormous social media following, which includes 112.5 million on X (formerly Twitter), 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million on Instagram, has clearly contributed to the rapid success of his YouTube venture.

What's next for Ronaldo?

As Ronaldo prepares for Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday, August 22, this new digital platform adds another dimension to his global influence, allowing fans to connect with him on an even deeper level.

