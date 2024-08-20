Scanty has amassed over 81K views on his first video on his new YouTube channel, Scanty Explores, in just 48 hours

Kwadwo Sheldon's protégé recently announced that he was starting his own channel and already has many subscribers

The YouTuber shared excitement on X over the impressive amount of views he had received on his first YouTube clip

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and protégé of Kwadwo Sheldon, Scanty, has achieved a major milestone with the launch of his own YouTube channel, Scanty Explores.

In just 48 hours, his first video has amassed over 81,000 views, signalling a strong start for the new venture.

The announcement of the channel has drawn significant attention, leading to a rapid increase in Scanty's subscriber count, which now exceeds 20,000.

Despite launching his own platform, Scanty clarified that he remains committed to his work with Kwadwo Sheldon at KSS and will continue to contribute actively to their joint projects.

Scanty shared his excitement over the success of his channel on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he highlighted the number of views his video had garnered.

His followers reacted positively, expressing their eagerness for his success and sharing anticipation for forthcoming content.

Ghanaians support Scanty amid YouTube success

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GeeIshmeal said:

"Sooner or later your boss will realize you are the numbers . Your the booster ! 😊"

prynx_chelsea commented:

"Ei...ur own channel, then ebe now u dey come blow nonfat ankasa🤣🤣🤣.... But congrats bro"

perryveli said:

"Are you going to employ paradise? Great works tho."

menp3_ruf wrote:

"hahaha,we just dey wedge for more content.👊🏽🔥"

theOguaamanPrez said:

"I’m a sark fan but I’m following you on Twitter and subscribing to your YouTube channel cuz of MDK. BIG endorsement!!!"

