Scanty has bagged almost 20k subscribers on his new YouTube channel just two days after announcing it

The YouTuber gained fame for being the right-hand man of YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, CEO of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS)

Scanty, however, clarified that he has not left KSS and would still be actively working with Kwadwo Sheldon as he runs his own channel

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Scanty, who works with popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, has started his new YouTube channel, Scanty Explores.

Launched just two days ago, the channel has already amassed nearly 20,000 subscribers.

The channel saw a rapid increase in subscribers, hitting the 10k mark within 24 hours of its launch. Scanty's strong online presence was built through his association with Kwadwo Sheldon, featuring on his show Yawa Of The Day and other shows on the popular YouTuber's platform. The affiliation has translated into immediate support for his new project. Fans of Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS), where Scanty has been a key contributor, were quick to subscribe and show their support.

Despite launching his channel, Scanty clarified that he has not left KSS and will continue to work actively with Kwadwo Sheldon. Scanty Explores is expected to feature content that promotes Ghanaian culture and gives various locations in the country online exposure.

Scanty generates reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

RichwealthyChannel- said:

"This is what we call #Show us the way. Sheldon thank you for putting Scanty on. Scanty well done for your humbleness. Not all youths are ready to learn like you."

brightgrantson7 wrote:

"Scanty has finished his apprenticeship. Well done."

augustinemensahoduro9583 wrote:

"Wow, I'm really happy for Scanty! I opened YouTube norr boom! I thought people were faking oo sa it's real...we here to support!"

Kwadwo Sheldon makes allegation against NDC

Scanty's affiliate Kwadwo Sheldon was recently in the news, but not for positive reasons. YEN.com.gh reported that the YouTuber shared evidence about his meeting with some NDC executives about a town hall discussion with the youth.

Sheldon disclosed that the political party tried to pay him if he agreed to pose the set of questions created by the party. Ghanaians shared their opinion on the matter.

