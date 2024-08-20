Marie Bliss, lawyer and Ghanaian wife of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, dropped beautiful pictures to mark her 25th birthday on August 20, 2024

She rocked a two-piece yellow suit and flaunted her natural beauty as she posed beautifully in the pictures which she shared on her Instagram page

Many people celebrated her with kind words, while others gushed over how gorgeous she looked in the photos

Marie Bliss, lawyer and Ghanaian wife of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss, celebrated her 25th birthday on August 20, 2024, five months after they tied the knot in a plush wedding ceremony in Accra on March 2, 2024.

Moses Bliss' wife Marie celebrates her 25th birthday in a beautiful suit. Image Credit: @mosesbliss and @marieblissofficial

Marie Bliss celebrates her 25th birthday

To mark her 25th birthday, which she termed her silver jubilee, Marie Bliss, who changed her name on Instagram after their plush wedding, posted gorgeous pictures of herself slaying in a two-piece yellow suit.

She flaunted her expensive wedding ring in the photos and her natural beauty without makeup.

Writing a touching message to mark her special day, she praised God for helping her experience a quarter of a century of His faithfulness, love, kindness, mercy and grace.

"The Silver jubilee, Happy birthday to me 🥳," she wrote.

Birthday photos of Marie Bliss.

In the same post on her Instagram page, Mrs Bliss further praised God by saying,

"My Father and friend what can I offer unto you God for all you are to me, to you I give my praise and worship, you have made me what I am and are continually beside me to mould me into who you predestined me to become in Christ."

Concluding her beautiful message, she thanked God for this new season and hinted that she was excited to turn 25.

"Thank you for this new season Lord ❤️ This is 25. ~ Marie Bliss."

Moses Bliss celebrates his wife.

Birthday wishes poured in for Mrs Bliss

Below are the lovely birthday wishes:

theoriginalmapd said:

"The fit is fitting!🔥"

_shea_washe said:

"For those who’ve been wondering, this is demure….❤️"

estykofficial said:

"Happy birthday Marie, welcome to 25. Anyways I love your suit; very demure and classy😍😍😍"

omalivingshow said:

"Happy birthday to my birthday mate. ❤️"

thecameraboss said:

"Happy Birthday 🥳 the beautiful humble and intelligent Woman of God … you are an inspiration … you know it’s all love from here 😍😍"

call_mhe_tianah said:

"The real definition of “DEMURE”!!🔥🔥❤️"

