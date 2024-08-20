Seasoned actress and movie producer Fella Makafui shared lovely pictures of herself slaying in a star-studded corset kente gown

In the caption of the post, she wrote a long message talking about the things she had been through in the past year and how that built her into the woman she is now

Many birthday messages poured in for the star actress, while some netizens gushed over how beautiful she looked in the pictures

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui marked her 29th birthday on August 20, 2024, in style, slaying in a corset kente gown.

Fella Makafui marks her 29th birthday in style in a corset kente gown. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui's birthday outfit

For her birthday outfit, Fella Makafui rocked a corset gown. The top part was made of red velvet-coloured fabric embellished with beads to create a beautiful design.

One right sleeve was made of beads handcrafted into sparkling petal-like elements, while the left sleeve was a piece of red velvet fabric made into a spiral. The bottom part of the gown was made of beautiful kente fabric with a long trail.

Her frontal lace wig was neatly melted, plucked, and styled into a bun. Her makeup was flawless, matching her dark skin tone.

Fella Makafui's birthday message

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, she wrote a long and touching message to herself. She wished herself a happy birthday and talked about being emotional on her special day.

Speaking about the brouhaha with her estranged husband and rapper Medikal, the seasoned actress said that it was one of the battles she faced that shook her to the core. She added that despite all those issues, she found strength she never knew she had.

"Happy Birthday to me! Today, I’m overwhelmed with emotion as I look back on the rollercoaster of this past year. I’ve faced battles that shook me to my core, yet through it all, I found a well of strength I never knew I had. Every tear shed, every fear faced, has made me who I am today—a survivor, a fighter, a soul full of unwavering resilience."

In the second part of her birthday message to herself, the Resonance movie producer expressed her gratitude to God, who she said has been her anchor in the storm, the light in the darkest moments, and the source of every blessing in her life.

"Through the trials and triumphs, I’ve been showered with unexpected opportunities, each one a testament to the endless possibilities that still lie ahead."

The birthday message on her Instagram page continues below:

"As I celebrate today, I honour the journey I’ve walked, the lessons I’ve learned, and the person I am becoming. My heart swells with pride, gratitude, and hope. Here’s to embracing the future with open arms, faith in my heart, and the unshakable belief that the best is yet to come.🙏🏾❤️🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂 #29"

Fella Makafui's birthday post.

Birthday wishes poured in for Fella Makafui

Nigerian dancer Janemena, Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo, Ghanaian actresses Kafui Danku and Tracey Boakye, and many Ghanaian musicians and celebrities thronged the comment section with birthday wishes for Fella Makafui.

Some of Fella's fervent fans commented on her corset kente gown, flawless makeup and hairstyle as they drooled over her beauty.

Below are the sweet messages:

janemena said:

"Happy birthday fella baby. God’s blessings love and protection. Amen❤️🥳"

nanaakuaaddo said:

"Happy birthday Babygirl ❤️❤️❤️"

tracey_boakye said:

"Happy birthday beautiful 😍"

iamtimakumkum said:

"Happy birthday hun ❤️"

ghdopenation said:

"PUBLIC HOLIDAY!!!! FELLA DAY 🎉"

kafuidanku said:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful 🎂. Blessings 😍'

Fella Makafui throws shade at Berla Mundi

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui flaunted her impeccable tennis skills on the court to prove to media personality Berla Mundi that she was, in fact, good at the sport.

In a video on her Instagram page, the seasoned actress threw shade at Berla, getting her to respond in the comments.

Ghanaians tagged Berla to acknowledge Fella's efforts, while others jokingly laughed at her in the video.

