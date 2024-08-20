Sister Deborah, musician and ex-girlfriend of rapper Medikal, subtly shaded Fella Makafui, actress and estranged wife of Medikal

She dropped on her Instagram page an excerpt from her performance of Kakalika Love at Medikal's sold-out concert at Indigo inside the O2 on May 3, 2024

The post stirred conversations in the comments as fans pleaded with her to spare Fella amidst the celebration of her 29th birthday

Musician Sister Deborah subtly threw a shade at actress Fella Makafui, the estranged wife of rapper Medikal, on her 29th birthday.

Sister Deborah shades Fella Makafui

Sister Deborah took to her Instagram page to share an excerpt of her performance at Medikal's sold-out concert at Indigo at the O2 on May 3, 2024.

In the video, she performed her 2018 hit song, Kakalika Love. The heartbreak song was released at a time during her messy breakup with Medikal.

In the song, Sister Deborah alleged that Medikal cheated on her with Fella Makafui, and they were sneaky about it like a cockroach, which means Kaklika in Twi.

However, when sharing the video, she hinted that one of her fans, The Dolphins, who is based in London, sent her the video on Snapchat. The Sweet Ex hitmaker noted that she was happy to have the footage of her performance.

"One of my Dolphins in London sent me this on Snapchat. I’m happy to have footage of me performing #KakalikaLove @indigoattheo2 💙03.05.2024"

Sister Deborah's performance at Medikal's concert.

Reactions to Sister Deborah's video

The video of Sister Deborah's performance at Medikal's concert at O2 Indigo got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared hilarious opinions about it.

Others pleaded with her to remove the Instagram post and post it later since it was shared on Fella Makafui's birthday.

Below are what people had to say about the post:

abenabarca10 said:

"Sister derby she 🙏🏽begs today is her birthday 😂😂😂"

oforiwaah_shirley said:

"This video is here at a particular time 😂"

ladylindsayb said:

"Perfect timing… that dolphin did a great job 👏 I’m having a nostalgic moment… of when this song was released… karma is indeed a Beeeeeeeechhhhh!!😍"

ama__gina1 said:

"Welcome to Ghana where you need just data to be happy lol . Oya now let’s dance 💃🏽 . “ oh me am calm “ 😂😂😂"

mercy.sharp said:

"😂😂😂😂professional subliminal jab 😂😂😂😂I love you sister Derrrrrrbyyyy"

audrey_buah said:

"very mindful, very cutesy of you😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

boydebbie said:

"This song go still make sense in the near future 🤣🤣🤣🤭"

Sister Deborah applauds Medikal after O2 Indigo

YEN.com.gh reported that musician and activist Sister Deborah applauded her former boyfriend, rapper Medikal, for selling out the O2 Indigo on May 3, 2024.

She shared memorable pictures and videos from their performance and time backstage and Medikal's feature on BBC, which highlighted the concert.

Many Ghanaians admired her maturity; however, Sister Deborah spoke to YEN.com.gh about Medikal's headline concert at the O2 Indigo and future projects.

