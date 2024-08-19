Talented Ghanaian stylist and owner of Modabertha, Bertha Amissah, shared a video of how she handcrafted Nana Ama McBrown's kente dress

The video showed how the dress was painted with a blueprint design, hand-beaded, with the actress even referring to the outfit as a 'classic'

Many people talked about Bertha's hands being blessed as they gushed over the beautiful corseted kente dress used by the Onua Showtime host

A video showing how actress Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous kente was made for the Sunday episode of Onua Showtime, which aired on August 18, 2024, has left many people in awe.

The special episode was to celebrate The Empress' 47th birthday.

A video shows the making of Nana Ama McBrown's kente for the special episode of Onua Showtime. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown and @modabertha

Details of McBrown's dress

Bertha Amissah, the owner of Modabertha and the designer who crafted McBrown's kente dress, shared a video of her creation of the wearable piece of art.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Modabertha showed how McBrown's kente, which she got from Goba Kente, was neatly sewn and painted. A design on an iPad showing the print design was used as the basis.

In the caption, Bertha noted that the dress took several hours and days to complete as the beads were hand-beaded, creating a beautiful style.

"Ladies and Gentlemen…. HER 👑 🦋We made this handpainted dress for the Empress @iamamamcbrown, days, hours, minutes and seconds of labour to produce this piece of art work 🦋 for a Queen. Dress by @modabertha."

The 47-year-old actress was short of words when reacting to the video in the comment section. She described the outfit as a classic.

"Classic 🦋💕🦋 #Brimm"

Below is the video showing the making of McBrown's kente:

Reactions to McBrown's handcrafted kente

Many people in the comment section talked about their admiration for Bertha's craft as they showered her with compliments and praise. Others also talked about how beautiful McBrown looked in her dress.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to the video:

baaba_ankrah said:

"Give it to us woto woto 🔥🔥🔥"

ayewamu__byjane said:

"Moda Bertha wate!!!!!!sizeless💯💯💯💯"

dionnediosa said:

"Wearable art! She looks stunning 😍😍😍🔥"

janetteduah said:

"Your hands are blessed ❤️❤️"

fabric_lots_gh said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 another masterpiece 😍😍😍"

benny.ohene.9 said:

"You are so good in what you do 👏👏👏🔥🔥"

_eiiroger said:

"If there's another word than Ahuof3 Dua then I will call her that...❤️❤️❤️ abuoden hemaa 👑"

whats_up_gh said:

"Graceful, beautiful inside and outside. God bless the womb that gave you to us 🙏🏽"

loverstar_afari said:

"Eei empress here de3 you look like Chioma Adeleke Davido's wife . Or my eye no good."

McBrown eats kanzo with 'boys'

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a video of herself enjoying rice with a couple of young men on the set of the Great and Mighty movie series on her TikTok page.

The actress enjoyed the meal with her hands while others ate with spoons, to the delight of the actress's fans. In the comments section, many people admired how down-to-earth McBrown is.

