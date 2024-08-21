Bisa Kdei visited Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, and was given a full tour of the school in a video shared by the actor on YouTube

In the video, the musician was left in awe as he combed the grand edifice with the actor and commended him multiple times on his investment

The pair, alongside their entourage, combed various parts of the school complex as Lil Win showed the actor the state-of-the-art facilities the school had

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei visited Great Minds International School, a school owned by actor, comedian and his long-time collaborator Lil Win.

The visit was documented in a video shared by the actor on his YouTube channel. In the video, Bisa Kdei was shown around the school.

Bisa Kdei tours Great Minds International School with Lil Win. Photo source: officiallilwin, bisakdei

Source: Facebook

During the tour, Lil Win took Bisa Kdei through various parts of the school, including the ICT laboratory, the library, assembly and worship grounds, and other key areas. The video captured the musician's reaction as he explored the school's impressive infrastructure.

Bisa Kdei expressed his admiration for the school, repeatedly praising Lil Win for his investment in the education sector. Throughout the tour, the two friends, who have worked together on multiple songs over the years, showed love and admiration for each other.

Ghanaians impressed by Lil Win's investment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

hannahasemiah6238 wrote:

"God always bless, good people , liwinn u are bless ,,,,,, haters continue to cry"

oseidaniel6259 said:

"Well done Lil win may God continue to bless you more"

BoatengDaniel-pg7jj said:

"Kwadwo, this is just the beginning; you will swim in properity upon prosperity. The almighty God dey your side well well"

matildaeshun6198 wrote:

"Adom nyame dey urside 24/7 so bro kojo continue ur good works same as we Philadelphians we support u 24/7"

Lil Win and Bisa Kdei at funeral

Lil Win and Bisa Kdei have been spending a lot of time together recently. The pair were at the one-week observance for Kwek Flick's late dad alongside a host of other stars.

In a story by YEN.com.gh, the actor's presence was felt at the service as he threw cash and danced. Lil Win's antics were intended to cheer up Kweku Flick, who was mourning the loss of his dad.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh