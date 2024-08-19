Lil Win joined several stars, including Bisa Kdei and Strongman Burner, at the one-week observance for Kwek Flick's late dad

The Kumawood actor was spotted at the funeral spraying his colleague with cash and dancing in front of family and friends

Fans on social media have hailed Lil Win for his gesture to cheer up Kweku Flick as the singer mourns the loss of his dad

Ghanaian singer Andy Osei Sarfo, popularly known as Kweku Flick, is gearing towards the final funeral rites for his late father, who died on the morning of Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

A one-week observance held ahead of the funeral attracted scores of Ghanaian entertainers, including actor Lil Win.

The actor's gesture towards Kweku Flick excited fans, who thronged the comments section to hail him.

Lil Win sprays Kweku Flick with cash

Kweku Flick is one of Lil Win's favourite collaborators for his bustling music career. The actor recently recruited the Money hitmaker for a song to celebrate life after his tragic accident.

At the one-week observation, Lil Win tried to cheer Kweku Flick, who was spotted sitting amidst his family members.

Lil Win invited the bereaved singer for a dance and sprayed him with cash as fans hailed him.

Fans hail Lil Win for kindness

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's gesture at Kweku Flick's dad's one-week observance.

CONDEMN ARTICLE remarked:

"oooo Kwaku you are indeed a blessing to us"

shaker’s noted:

"Iilwin is the greatest of all time the goat nobody 🫡"

NanaBa_kowiah wrote:

"the greatest of all time the goat 🐐🐐🐐"

Ballsy Clinch said:

"hmmm May God protect you and the rest of the family 🙏"

Kwaku Manu bashes Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had criticised Lil Win for releasing a new song after the latter's terrible accident, which had led to the death of a three-year-old child.

The Kumawood actor composed a song of thanksgiving with Kweku Flick and made a video from the hospital recording the tune from his hospital bed, with many calling him tone-deaf.

