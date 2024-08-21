Shatta Wale, in a trending video, has hit back at Stonebwoy for criticising the habit of throwing money on fans in public

The dancehall artiste said that he throws money at his fans whenever he sees them in public as a sign of appreciation for their love for him

Many social media users thronged to the comment section to share their opinions

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale reacted to his music rival Stonebwoy's recent comments about his habit of throwing money on fans in public.

Shatta Wale shades Stonebwoy over his recent money-throwing comments. Photo source: @shattawalenima @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale responds to Stonebwoy's money-throwing comments

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted driving one of his luxurious cars when a few fans got closer to praise and seek money from him.

In response to the ovation he received from the fans, the dancehall artiste expressed how he found it difficult to ignore his fans whenever he encountered them on the streets.

Shatta Wale later criticised Stonebwoy for deeming money-throwing on fans disrespectful. According to him, he throws money on his fans because of the love and support he receives from them.

The Shatta Movement boss also stated that he throws money on his fans as an expression of gratitude, as he cannot avoid them during public appearances.

He said:

"We have people complaining about Shatta Wale throwing money. I am throwing money for the love of the people. The people are showing me love. I don't have anything to do to get away from them rather than to give them something."

Shatta Wale added that he had not forced anyone to throw money at their fans and that people should stop complaining about him doing so.

In a recent interview with Emmanuel Quest on Ark FM in Sunyani, Stonebwoy said that he found it disrespectful to throw money on his fans and that he found it appropriate to hand over money to them in person.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments about Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Shatta Wale's comments.

kobbycrow2468 commented:

"Ahhh ibi question dem ask am wey he too he give he own."

Shatta Wale family commented

"My dear, forget everybody, have u sent someone to do so? He always wants to see himself as wiser than everybody and the other person for look stupid. Is it by force? Eii skele Moses hmm not at all.🤣🤣."

Donaldodoi1 commented:

"And that is the truth it is the truth Charley giving people money in a car by throwing it isn’t disrespectful masa."

DANLAD commented:

"Bhim president do only one video u come reply with 10 videos 🤣🤣🤣wei."

nanakwameamoah942 commented:

"S3 Shatta Wale y3 ade3 y3 koom."

Shatta Wale laments about taxes on betting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale aired his concerns about the taxes the Ghanaian government imposed on betting winnings.

The musician said that the government's taxes on betting were unfair and could affect the livelihood of Ghana's youth.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh