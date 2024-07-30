Global site navigation

Proud Dad Stonebwoy Spends Quality Time With His Daughter, Gives Her Piano Lessons
by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Stonebwoy shared a TikTok video of a special moment with his daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla
  • The video showed the musician's daughter flaunting her talent as she took piano lessons from daddy
  • The video melted many hearts online as social media users admired Catherine Jidula's talent

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, got many talking after a video of her playing piano surfaced on social media.

Stonebwoy takes his daughter, Catherine Jidula, through piano lessons. Photo source: @stonebwoy
Stonebwoy's daughter takes piano lessons

In a video shared by Stonebwoy on TikTok, Catherine Jidula was spotted seated in front of the piano in her home as she took some lessons.

Beaming with a smile, the Ghanaian musician's child showcased her talents as she played the piano while being recorded.

In the video's caption, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement at seeing his daughter play the piano and emphasised the need to help kids unearth their hidden talents.

He wrote:

"Teach Them Young, and they'll be unstoppable."

Stonebwoy's daughter left a lasting impression on those who watched the video. Many of the musician's fans admired how talented Catherine Jidula Satekla was at playing the piano. Others also praised Stonebwoy for helping his daughter discover her talent with piano lessons.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy's daughter taking piano lessons:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's daughter taking piano lessons

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Emefa commented:

"I think CJ is the musical person……. Cos she does well with the dance moves and now playing a piano. Such a talent."

Flexy commented:

"God bless Stonebwoy and his family 👪 🙏."

Boss lady dripping commented:

"Wow, I'm proud of you, baby girl 😍😘."

Queen commented:

"Wow this is so beautiful 🥰she’s doing well."

Manuel commented:

"Project Adele😂🙏."

Cashout commented:

"Amazing lovely one."

peegeecollins commented:

"Wow wow congratulations to you snr bro 🙏🙏🙏."

NewsGist commented:

"Naturally Gifted Bhimmm🔥❤️."

Mrs posh commented:

"🥰 Stonebwoy u are the best father."

Cutie Lalisa commented:

"This girl will be very very more beautiful and gorgeous when she grows wow 🤩 🥰."

NickM. commented:

"The most intelligent musician in GH now.... StoneGad.... You are too much senior."

Stonebwoy thanks family, friends after GIMPA graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared a heartfelt message to his well-wishers after his recent academic achievement.

Taking to X, he shared a video of his post-graduation photoshoot and some of the moments from his time as a student in GIMPA.

Stonebwoy's video also included congratulatory messages from celebrities and relatives, who praised the musician for his success.

