Dr Likee Opens Up About His Baby Mama, Details Why They Are No Longer Together
- Dr Likee has opened up about the mother of his child, disclosing why they are no longer together
- The actor shared that they had a kid together when he was not as big as he is today and was a struggling man
- According to him, the relationship did not materialise into something long term but noted that the lady was a great mother and a good person
Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Dr Likee shed light on his relationship with his child's mother in an interview with Zionfelix. He explained why they are no longer together and highlighted the challenges they faced during their time together.
Dr Likee disclosed that the relationship began when he was still struggling to establish himself. He said at that time, he lacked the financial stability to provide for her needs. He admitted that other men could offer her more than he could, which made it difficult for their relationship to progress.
He also acknowledged that it was understandable for her to seek out someone who could better support her. He emphasised that she needed to look out for herself, especially given the circumstances. Although their relationship did not develop into a long-term commitment, the successful actor described her as a great mother and a good person.
Dr Likee added that he maintains a strong relationship with his child despite their separation and that his child even enjoys watching his skits.
Dr Likee's relationship gets folks talking
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"Then the baby mama is good if she doesn't disturb you with money"
KOBBY GODWIN wrote:
"Is very true. I went into the same situation with my baby mama. My baby mama left me because I was struggling in life the day she left me, the same month I received my visa abroad"
Kay Kay reacted:
"Not a big fun of his comedy but I love his character and his heart ... God continue to make him great"
Ras Nene drinks koko by the roadside
In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Ras Nene is not just a great father. He is also a humble man. In a video that went viral earlier, the actor drank Hausa koko and koose by the roadside.
He seemed to be enjoying the famous breakfast and had a grin on his face as he gulped the meal hungrily.
In the comments section of the video shared online, many social media users expressed their admiration for the actor's grounded demeanour.
