Ghanaian rapper Medikal has shown his support for fellow artist Shatta Wale as he prepares to release his upcoming album, SAFA.

Medikal backs Shatta Wale amid his SAFA album's track list release. Photo source: medikalbyk, shattawalenima

Medikal shared a photo of the album's tracklist on his social media, expressing his excitement for the project. In an X post, he wrote:

"Hardest 🔥🔥🔥 @shattawalegh#SAFA"

The SAFA album, which is set to be released on September 20, 2024, has been eagerly anticipated by fans. Shatta Wale has been promoting the album, already releasing Blessings, featuring Amerado.

The release of the tracklist has increased the excitement surrounding the album.

Medikal's public backing highlighted the strong bond between the two musicians, who have collaborated on various projects in the past and are close friends. His post has been seen as a gesture of friendship and support, leading to many Shatta Movement fans praising him.

Medikal sparks anticipation for SAFA album

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JeffDapson said:

"Hey uncle too Dey come go global 🤣🤣🔥🔥 even the snippet sef see how Edey trend"

LuckyBurner1 commented:

"Where are the SHATTA MOVEMENT Let's good!!!! 🔥"

OneDonRichy wrote:

"Finally, the wait is over!! We can jam now"

unrulyking00 said:

"This album will bring Shatta Wale Bet and Grammys. If you believe this , comment “ 4Lyf “

OneDonRichy commented:

"Finally, the wait is over!! We can jam now🔥"

Agya Koo jams to Blessings

Medikal is not the only public figure showing Shatta Wale support.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Agya Koo joined the hype train as he expressed love for the musician's Blessings, which features Amerado.

The veteran actor won the hearts of many as he endorsed the track, with many Shatta Wale fans excited to see the musician being backed.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh