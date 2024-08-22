Agya Koo, in a post on TikTok, showed his admiration for Shatta Wale and his latest song Blessings which features Amerado

The veteran actor shared a photo of himself with the song playing in the background with a caption showing his mood

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were happy to see the legendary actor show support for Shatta Wale

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has publicly praised Shatta Wale's new song, Blessings, featuring Amerado, in a recent TikTok post.

Agya Koo shows Shatta Wale love as he jams to his new song. Photo source: real_agya_koo, shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor shared a photo of himself with the track playing in the background, accompanied by a caption that read:

“@Shatta Wale ✅❤️.”

The post went viral and caught attention, with many Ghanaians expressing their excitement in the comments section. Fans were pleased to see Agya Koo, a prominent figure in Ghanaian film, show his support for Shatta Wale and his music.

Blessings has been well-received since its release. The song was released on August 15, 2024, on all streaming platforms and is expected to be on the musician's upcoming album SAFA.

Agya Koo's love for Blessings wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

HEARTKEEM MUSIC said:

"Big love to everyone supporting the #SAFA_ALBUM"

Darko Samuel wrote:

"AGYA KOOOOOO AND SHATTA MOVEMENT IS FOR LIFE "

Icekodie_Made_It🇬🇭🇨🇦 said:

"Legend seriously We need to celebrate this man God bless you Superstar 🔥"

saintdavido88 commented:

"Senior man Agyakoo, SM FOR LIFE PAHPAHPAHPAHAAA"

Abena🌹🥰Acheamponmaa wrote:

"Daddy May the good Lord continue to bless you always"

mickey@ohen said:

"Man like no other 🙏🙏 he is very humble too 🫶❤️🫶AGYA KOO all tym best"

PROBLEM.S.M BOY wrote:

"Paah Paah Paah Paah 4LYF is 4LYF SHATTA MOVEMENT is sweet Paah Paah Paah SHATTA WALE is a KING 👑for a reason"

Shatta Wale releases tracklist for SAFA album

Shatta Wale's Blessings keeps gaining momentum and he dropped the tracklist for the new album, in a story by YEN.com.gh.

The musician announced not long ago that the album would be released on September 20, 2024, via streaming platforms.

According to the tracklist, the album will contain over 10 songs, including collabs with Ghanaians Wendy Shay and Amerado.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh