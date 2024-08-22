Shatta Wale got fans excited after dropping the tracklist for his highly-anticipated new album SAFA

The album will be released on September 20, 2024, and will be available on major streaming platforms

The 14-track album features only two collaborations with Ghanaian artists Wendy Shay and Amerado

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has announced the tracklist and the release date for his upcoming SAFA album.

Shatta Wale shares the tracklist and release date of his upcoming SAFA album. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale shares SAFA album's tracklist

Shatta Wale recently announced on social media that he would drop the album soon and shared the official album cover and photos for the official merch.

He released the song Blessings featuring Amerado on August 15, 2024, on all streaming platforms and shared the behind-the-scenes footage of how he and the rapper met in town before heading to his studio to record the song.

Shatta Wale took to his Instagram page to share the pre-save link to his SAFA album, a 14-track music project.

The dancehall artiste also announced that the album would be released on major streaming platforms on September 20, 2024.

The 14-track album will include only two collaborations with singer Wendy Shay and rapper Amerado.

In the caption of the social media post, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement for the upcoming album and dedicated it to his loyal fanbase in the Shatta Movement, who have been supportive of his music.

"Pah pah pah !! The wait is over, mi people! The official tracklist for Shatta and Fans Album (SAFA) just touched down! 🔥🔥🔥This one is for all my loyal fans – every tune, every vibe, is a salute to the Shatta Movement! #SAFA."

Below is the tracklist of Shatta Wale's upcoming SAFA Album:

Shatta Wale's album tracklist excites fans

Shatta Wale's social media post garnered reactions from fans on social media. Many thronged to the comment section to express excitement for the highly-anticipated album.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

kay__junior89 commented:

"4lyf is for 4lyf paah, paah, paah, 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

gocci.times commented:

"Yes let's go Shatta🔥."

christian_saka_ahianyevi_ commented:

"SM FOR LYFE 🔥🔥❤️."

shatta_is_dancehallafricanking commented:

"Hey uncle we Dey street 🔥🔥🔥."

saturday3411 commented:

"Shatta I day wait for Accra song make e drop oh 🔥😂❤️🙌."

Shatta Wale shades Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale took shots at Stonebwoy after his rival's recent comments about throwing money at his fans.

The SM Boss criticised said it was disrespectful to throw money at fans and said that he showed love to fans because of the support they gave him.

