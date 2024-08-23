Shatta Wale has taken to X to troll and attack Stonebwoy after ranting about the Recording Academy snubbing him in a hiplife eulogy

Earlier today, Stonebwoy complained bitterly about an article published on the Grammys website listing Ghanaian musicians and producers who are essential to the hiplife genre

Shatta Wale, who has been a long-time arch-rival of Stonebwoy, has teased the musician for getting hurt over the article

Shatta Wale has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to mock fellow Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy after the latter complained about being excluded from a recent Grammy article.

The Recording Academy, the organisation behind the Grammy Awards, published an article highlighting key Ghanaian musicians and producers who have contributed to the hiplife genre. Stonebwoy's name was noticeably absent from the list, which did not sit well with the artiste.

On Friday, August 23, Stonebwoy expressed his frustration on X, criticising the article for not including him. He argued that the omission failed to capture the true state of the Ghanaian sound, given his significant presence in the music industry.

Shatta Wale, who was mentioned in the Grammy article, responded by trolling Stonebwoy. He shared photos of classic hiplife cassettes featuring his own hits, suggesting that his contributions to the genre were undeniable.

He also questioned Stonebwoy's claim to hiplife. Many Ghanaians also expressed confusion, pointing out that Stonebwoy was primarily known for afro-dancehall and reggae-dancehall rather than hiplife.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

Shatta Wale receives support from Medikal

While Stonebwoy is getting bashed online, Shatta Wale is enjoying support. YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal backed him after he released the tracklist for his SAFA album.

Medikal promoted the tracklist by sharing it on his social media page and communicating his love and support for Shatta Wale.

The pair have been good friends for a long time now.

