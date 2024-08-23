Obaapa Christy has shed light on her past love life with Pastor Love, whom she legally divorced five years ago

The gospel singer recounted their relationship and how beneficial her former husband was to her music career

Her remarks about Pastor Love impressed many fans who hailed her level of maturity in dealing with life after divorce

Ghanaian singer Obaapa Christy has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Pastor Love.

The renowned couple legally split in 2019 after several years of battling and settling their differences in court.

While Pastor Love has lamented the singer's actions that led to their divorce, Obaapa Christy maintains they have a good relationship.

Obaapa Christy eulogises her former husband, Pastor Love. Photo source: Facebook/ObaapaChristy

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview, Obaapa Christy spoke about their relationship and Pastor Love's impact on her high-striding career in the gospel music industry.

According to the Ebesesa hitmaker, Pastor Love was instrumental in her music creation process and always contributed ideas in the studio despite his educational background.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Obaapa Christy, formerly Christiana Love, established that she still respects Pastor Love and always ensures they exchange pleasantries whenever they meet.

"He'll testify that any time I meet him anywhere or hear he's around, I go to greet him. It's possible he'll be in my life forever because of our children. The fact that we've divorced doesn't mean he's my enemy."

Fans react to Obaapa Christy's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obaapa Christy's remarks about her past love life.

JJ Maame said:

"My search engine said pastor love number 😁😁😁wei😂😂"

lavabowy wrote:

"Maturity here💯 plus Gratitude ❤️"

prince boateng remarked:

"that's nice U show maturity"

Dr. Raj added:

"Is wrong to have a good relationship with your ex… Maybe you can say you have no problem with him but not good relationship"

Obaapa Christy duets with son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy was spotted with her younger son, performing her new collaboration with Kwabena Kwabena, Fakye Me.

The collaboration, released on July 5, preaches the gospel as much as it flaunts the individual vocal prowess of both singers.

