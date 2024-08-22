Maame Serwaa, the wife of actor Lil Win, got many people talking when she chose her husband's side in a TikTok trend

She danced to Nigerian musician Dancun Almighty's Obianuju while making her decisions in the viral video

Some people were unhappy about her choice; others sided with her and buttressed her decision by dropping Bible quotes

Maame Serwaa, the American-Ghanaian wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, caused a stir on social media after picking her husband over their three children.

Maame Serwaa chooses Lil Win over Kids

In a this or that challenge on her TikTok account, Maame Serwaa expressed her unconditional love for Lil Win as she chose him over their three children.

She danced to a love song by Nigerian musician Dancun Almighty's Obianuju. In the part of the song where "Na You" was repeated, Mrs Nkansah chose her husband's side.

Maame Serwaa, confirmed as an American citizen, beamed with smiles in the video while others debated her actions.

Maame Serwaa did the this or that trend.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's video

Some fans expressed their displeasure in the comments by bashing Maame Serwaa for choosing her husband over their children.

Others also understood Lil Win's wife's viewpoint and quoted Bible verses that aligned with her choice.

The opinions of Ghanaians in the video are below:

Pappy maame said:

"Wei 💔my first seeing a mother doing this boi"

iddrisukausada said:

"I will go for my children,my husband should wait for his mum 😂😂😂😂"

Ewuraama said:

"You are right queen, that is the instructions God gave us to follow b4 and in marriage....the problem now is we want to fellow our own way into marriage and expect it to work.."

Constance said:

"😂😂Eiii your children are not important to you 😂😂😂"

Obiba Mingle Patricia 🥰🎉❣️💝 said:

"But some of you why can't you see is just for jokes 😂"

Bisa Kdei tours Lil Win's school

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Bisa Kdei toured Kumawood actor Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, in a video shared by the actor on his YouTube channel.

In the video, the Brother Brother hitmaker was awed during his school tour and commended the actor several times for his investment.

They were accompanied by their entourage as they toured various parts of the school complex, admiring the state-of-the-art facilities.

