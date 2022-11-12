Martha Ankomah's sister Mercy was one of the lucky graduant of the Ghana School Of Law and was supported by her big sister

The pretty lady was enrolled as a member of the Ghana Bar Association and was introduced to Osei Kwame Despite by Martha

The video of Martha introducing her sister to Despite caught the attention of many netizens

Popular Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, was a proud big sister on Friday, November 11th, when her younger sister, Mercy Ankomah, was called to the Ghana Bar.

Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei was also one of the prominent people enrolled at the Ghana Bar.

Despite and his family attended the event in support of his son. When the ceremony was done, and Despite was leaving the event, he crossed paths with Martha Ankomah, who introduced him to her younger sister Mercy.

Despite seemed pleased to meet the popular actress and shook hands with her and her little sister. In the video, Martha could be heard telling Despite that the young lady standing beside her was her sister.

The video sparked reactions on social media. Many folks said the video was proof that one needs to connect with prominent people to succeed in life.

Social Media Reacts To Martha Ankomah's Introduction

@Ron_jay also said

whom u know start naa that oo.

KING OF LAUGHS️ also wrote:

In Ghana it's no longer whom you know but Who knows you

Danquah Bright also commented:

Follow who no road . Introduction was necessary

pee_353 also wrote:

one of the profession ,if u no money and connection forget celebrity and rich profession

@starlight_7

When u meet the owners of the word"MONEY"aka sika

Kennedy Osei: Despite's 1st Son Becomes A Lawyer, To Be Called To The Ghana Bar

In a related story, Osei Kwame Despite's first son and General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei is set to be called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer.

Kennedy Asante will be part of 785 new layers who will be enrolled into the Ghana Bar Association on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Since the news of Kennedy's success came up, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate him.

