21-year-old Lisa Quama has completed her undergraduate academic journey at the University of Ghana, Legon

The dancer known for her sporty looks as her career demands broke the internet with her all-new look

A video of Lisa flaunting her beauty in a skirt has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama, a staunch member of the DWP Academy, has shown fans another side of her shortly after completing university.

The 21-year-old dancer and self-acclaimed millionaire is known for her viral dance routines as much as her modest fashion sense and unapologetic fashion choices as a female.

In her new video, the dancer opted for a more feminine look to compliment her natural beauty.

The viral star who became Ghana's first female content creator to be verified on TikTok rarely opts for such looks.

In the past, many fans have criticised her looks, often in tracksuits, which have fallen on deaf ears.

It's unclear if Lisa Quama was limited in her fashion choices as a student at the University of Ghana Legon, where she studied accounting.

The dancer is among several viral stars who completed their first degree this year. She was recently spotted with her DWP Academy colleague Richeal at a surprise party to celebrate their new academic milestone.

Fans react to Lisa Quama's new look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Lisa Quama wearing a skirt.

agyeiwaah.esther said:

"Do you have cute,fresh,beautiful and amazing sister 😮❤️❤️❤️❤️ don’t play ooo"

iamnasboi wrote:

"Lisa you enter my eye o! Make I close? 😍"

erkuahofficial remarked:

"Yesssss show us thighs 😍👏😂"

karinapalma added:

"Eeeh my sista😂❤️welcome to the small nyash matters club!"

Lisa Quama talks about wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama had recounted her rise to fame after she took dancing seriously.

The dancer who chanced on choreography in high school established that the career had already started to pay off. In a recent interview, Lisa Quama reflected on a moment in her career that earned her an amount in the range of six figures.

