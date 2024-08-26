Lil Win has appeared in court again as he battles his case with the state after a car crash he was involved in killed a three-year-old

The case has been adjourned again in anticipation of advice from the Attorney General on how to proceed

Reports indicate that the actor has offered to compensate his accident victim with some consolation items

Ghanaian actor Lil Win's legal battle with the state has been adjourned again after an appearance from the actor and his entourage on August 26.

The actor's legal woes stem from an accident he was involved in on May 25 in Amakom, which killed a three-year-old boy.

Lil Win to sort out family

Lil Win has reportedly offered to compensate the victim's family.

According to Gossips24TV, a brand new car to replace the mangled one affected by the accident is among several items Lil Win has offered the family.

Reports indicate that the Ghanaian actor behind the infamous movie A Country Called Ghana has also offered to cater for the late accident victim's siblings.

The family has yet to react to Lil Win's reported offer. In an initial interview, the family established that they weren't poor and would not be paid off or bullied.

Fans react to Lil Win's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's gesture to the family of the late three-year-old boy.

@bernardoduro7522 said:

"The family really cash out paa but in all lets give thanks to almighty for making it happen this way"

@nkrumahfaustina9335 wrote:

"I understand the family because they can't do anything to Lil Win to bring d boy's back"

@Nkwasiafuo--gu-Parliament noted:

"If indeed the family of this little boy exchange justice for money,then the blood of the boy will be on their heads. A clear case of Generational curse"

@bernardoduro7522 remarked:

@abigaildzanie1700 added:

"Nothing is more precious than life. May God continue to console the bereaved family."

Lil Win drops new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had composed a thanksgiving song with Kwaku Flick after his gory accident.

Ghanaians criticised the actor's decision after he shared a video of him on a hospital bed performing the song. Fans described Lil Win as insensitive to the suffering of the grieving family mourning their late son.

