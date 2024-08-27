King Paluta Rallies Support For Ghana Music, Says It Has Saved Many From The Streets
- Ghanaian musician King Paluta has opened up about the apathy towards the Ghanaian music ecosystem
- He recounted how the industry has helped many who would have turned to crime get sustainable careers
- YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about King Paluta's petition
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Ghana's reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards' Best New Artiste of The Year, King Paluta, has called for more support for Ghanaian creatives.
In a recent interview, the musician shared his thoughts about the frustrations many Ghanaian creatives face.
In the interview, he recounted his journey to fame growing up in his hometown, Atonsu Bokuro.
The Aseda hitmaker established that many young Ghanaians would have turned to crime if not for their creative pursuits being musicians or content creators.
King Paluta leveraged his experience to appeal to the government for more support towards Ghana's creative sector, saying,
"Its about time we gave more attention to the creative and supported Ghana music. At the end of the day, more of these people could have become vagabonds or thieves."
Speaking to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, he told YEN.com.gh that.
"The creative community is riddled with several challenges that have become stumbling blocks for Ghanaian creators. While many are striving on their own thanks to ingenious individual strategies, the government needs to identify its role and intervene for a more sustained and widespread impact. It's important for people like King Paluta to speak up for the space."
Ghanaians react to King Paluta's call for support
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's call for support for the music industry.
@smoothg22 said:
"I’m glad King Paluta made it. He’s always been a talented artist and he can rap rap. But singing got him outta here."
@duncomplain remarked:
"see Paluta ein face o,then imagine he pull jackknife on u for one corner demanding ur phone and money...thank God for his win"
@RMA_Jin added:
"Solid guy Kay"
TiC hails King Paluta
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian hiplife star TiC, formerly known as Tic Tac, praised King Paluta and his high-striding latest release, Makoma.
The Fefenefe hitmaker explained that Ghanaians gravitated more towards the new hit because it had the DNA of Ghanaian music.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh
Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh (Music Executive) Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh is an experienced Music Executive with over a decade of experience in the Music Industry. He is also a media personality with production and on-air experience on Television and Radio. He has worked with 3x Grammy-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage, Mr Drew, King Paluta, Renner, Kwesi Valley, Ugandan star Azawi, and many others. NYB, as he is referred to in some quarters, is also an event producer and talent manager associated with events such as AfroNation Ghana and Guinness Accravaganza.