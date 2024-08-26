Ghanaian singer King Paluta joined Kwabena Kwabena for a live concert in London powered by Akwaaba UK

The star was moved to tears as he performed his breakthrough single, Aseda, with the audience singing along

A video of King Paluta's vulnerable moment on stage in London has popped up and trended on social media

King Paluta has fast become one of Ghana's biggest music acts after winning the Best New Artiste award at this year's TGMAs.

His breakthrough single, Aseda, which has garnered over five million hits on YouTube alone, paved the way for several others, including his latest single, Makoma.

King Paluta cries on stage

On August 25, King Paluta joined Kwabena Kwabena at the Dominion Centre in London for a concert organised by Akwaaba UK.

King Paluta's performance became a career highlight when he started singing his awe-inspiring single Aseda.

The audience's feedback during Aseda's performance created a vulnerable moment for King Paluta. He halted the show to relish his strides amid tears, considering his long-awaited rise to fame.

In a recent interview, the Makoma hitmaker recounted his journey to mainstream success. He established that he was underground for 15 years, making his current strides more profound.

Ghanaians hail King Paluta

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's vulnerable moment with his recent stint in London.

@nanaynhyira said:

"It’s only God blessings that will enter your veins and arteries and makes you emotional when you cast back your life … Nyame nhyira ɛfɛ dodo 🙌🏾✨✨"

@atoappiahhh wrote:

"Chaley, if you knew King Paluta from the days he used to make Kumawood movie sound tracks you’d understand. No be today matter. He dey inside ky333!! He deserves every bit of what he’s getting today, he really come from far❤️"

@Borks90 noted:

"kecheglobal, you see how ein sweat bring am this far then you Keche Joshua then u dey talk like your throat dey itch you. Go on"

@__theSeyram added:

"He really deserves everything good coming his way."

King Paluta earns Grammys spotlight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Recording Academy had celebrated the 30th anniversary of Ghana's hiplife genre.

The Grammys listed King Paluta as one of the Ghanaian artists who are essential to the genre's history and future.

