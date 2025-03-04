Bola Ray has shared an old interview with Sarah Adwoa Safo from 2006/2007 featuring her home and $25,000 expensive car

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, the media personality got an exclusive tour of the lawyer's properties

The throwback video of Adwoa Safo's home and cars triggered massive reactions from social media users

Famous Ghanaian lawyer and politician Sarah Adwoa Safo has courted attention after an old video of her from her youthful years surfaced on social media.

Media personality and CEO of the media conglomerate, EIB Network Group, Bola Ray took to his official Instagram page to share a 2006/2007 interview from his 'Paradise' TV show with the former Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency when she was the youngest lawyer in Ghana.

In the interview, Adwoa Safo gave Bola Ray a tour of her home and flaunted the expensive Infiniti SUV she purchased for $35,000 and its shiny spinning rims which cost her $8,000.

She also spoke about her upbringing and how it played a significant role in her humble demeanour and achievement of multiple successes including being called to the bar in October 2004 at the young age of 22 after entering the University of Ghana Faculty of Law at 17.

The renowned politician shared details about her years pursuing her tertiary education including her participation in the Miss Legon beauty pageant, which saw her finish as the first runner-up.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the daughter of renowned Ghanaian inventor, innovator and leader of the Kristo Asafo mission, Apostle Kwadwo Safo gained prominence in the middle 2000s for her impressive academic feat at her young age.

Following her stint at the University of Ghana in 2004, Adwoa Safo travelled to the US where she worked at the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, Washington DC before returning to Ghana in 2005.

Upon her return to Ghana, she joined a private legal firm and later took a position at the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

Sarah Adwoa Safo later ventured into politics and became the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2012 after Aaron Mike Ocquaye decided not to run again.

She defeated her predecessor's son Mike Oquaye Jnr in the NPP primaries before securing the seat in the 2012 parliamentary elections.

Sarah Adwoa Safo served as the constituency's MP from 2012 to 2024. She also became the first woman to serve as the deputy majority leader in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

She also served as a minister of state in two ministries under the Akufo-Addo government.

Watch the video below:

Old video of Adwoa Safo stirs reactions

mz_afi commented:

"This was the interview that made me take a liking to Adwoa Safo. I was so young and very inspired."

avson999 said:

"Wow…. Time really flies !!!!!! Herrrrh."

harrison_yrn_ commented:

"This really reminds me of Salley Montecarlo 😢."

Adwoa Safo assumes her family's leadership role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo assumed her family's leadership role after she was enstooled at a public ceremony.

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP expressed gratitude to her father Apostle Kwadwo Safo after being chosen to lead the Kantanka family.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Sarah Adwoa Safo on her new big role outside politics.

