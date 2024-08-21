King Paluta received recognition from the Grammy Awards for his recent successes in the Ghanaian music industry

The musician was acknowledged as one of the top 10 hiplife artistes, along with other top Ghanaian musicians

King Paluta recently surpassed two million views in a month with his Makoma single

King Paluta gained recognition from the Grammy Award following his recent rise in the Ghanaian music scene.

King Paluta was featured in a star-studded list of the top 10 artistes essential to Ghana’s hiplife genre.

The musician was ranked in the same list as hiplife greats Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obrafuor, VIP, Tinny, Mzbel, Sarkodie, and new-school acts Black Sherif and the Asaaka Boys.

The Grammy feature likened King Paluta to Lord Kenya and described him as “an energetic rapper with some 'thugness' in his delivery influenced by life on the streets of Kumasi.”

King Paluta has had an impressive 2024. The talented musician was adjudged the Best New Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

He has also produced hit singles Aseda and Makoma, which have become fan favourites and racked up big numbers on many music streaming platforms.

King Paluta's journey to prominence

Born as Thomas Adjei Wireko, King Paluta began his music career in Atonsu, Buokrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. He released his first demo as an underground artiste in 2004.

From 2007 to 2011, King Paluta competed in many street battles as an aspiring rapper, gaining credibility among fans for his lyrical prowess in the underground music scene in the Ashanti Region.

His impressive rap skills caught the attention of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, who included him and other talented Kumasi-based rappers like Amerado, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, and Ypee on his 2020 hit single, Ahodwo Las Vegas.

In 2023, King Paluta switched from rapping to singing with his Yahitte single, which marked the beginning of his rise to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry’s mainstream.

