Shatta Wale has issued a challenge to Stonebwoy to battle him for the title 'Dancehall King' at the Accra Sports Stadium

The musician, who has been throwing shots at his rival recently, said it was necessary for this challenge to be honoured

Shatta Wale questioned Stonebwoy's identity as a dancehall artist and also implored his fans to show up for the contest

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has issued a direct challenge to Stonebwoy, inviting him to a showdown for the title of 'Dancehall King' at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This comes after Shatta Wale made public remarks in recent days, questioning Stonebwoy’s pedigree in music.

Shatta Wale, who refers to himself as the Dancehall King, stated it was essential for Stonebwoy to accept his challenge as the battle would settle the debate about who truly deserves the title.

The On God hitmaker also implied that if Stonebwoy declined the invitation, he would have to stop identifying as a dancehall artist and instead align himself with reggae.

Shatta Wale has called on his fans and supporters to attend the event and witness the contest. He also encouraged interested sponsors to reach out to their management teams to support the event.

Shatta Wale's Stonebwoy challenge sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users after Shatta Wale challenged his rival Stonebwoy.

joe_larry10 said:

"Bossu concentrate on ur album and stop tagging stonebwoy.. His wife won’t let him accept this battle..u get album release and you always talking about stonebwoy🤦‍♂️..y"

lukman2330 commented:

"We all know of only one Dance Hall King and it’s Shatta Wale. Any other name is whack!!!Dem nor fi stand you!!lukman2330"

mawuli_de_great said:

"By now Stonebwoy is in a plane ✈️ going to Germany to perform and you are in Nima asking him to come and challenge you. What will he get from it?😒"

Shatta Wale flaunts riches

Shatta Wale is not only proud of his ability behind the mic but also of his major success in the music industry.

In a related report by YEN.com,gh, the Ghanaian musician flaunted dollar notes and boasted about his vast wealth.

Shatta Wale said in a viral video that he loved money more than awards and what he earned was important to him.

