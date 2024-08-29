Shatta Wale Challenges Stonebwoy To Lyrical Contest For The Title Of 'Dancehall King'
- Shatta Wale has issued a challenge to Stonebwoy to battle him for the title 'Dancehall King' at the Accra Sports Stadium
- The musician, who has been throwing shots at his rival recently, said it was necessary for this challenge to be honoured
- Shatta Wale questioned Stonebwoy's identity as a dancehall artist and also implored his fans to show up for the contest
Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has issued a direct challenge to Stonebwoy, inviting him to a showdown for the title of 'Dancehall King' at the Accra Sports Stadium.
This comes after Shatta Wale made public remarks in recent days, questioning Stonebwoy’s pedigree in music.
Shatta Wale, who refers to himself as the Dancehall King, stated it was essential for Stonebwoy to accept his challenge as the battle would settle the debate about who truly deserves the title.
The On God hitmaker also implied that if Stonebwoy declined the invitation, he would have to stop identifying as a dancehall artist and instead align himself with reggae.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Shatta Wale has called on his fans and supporters to attend the event and witness the contest. He also encouraged interested sponsors to reach out to their management teams to support the event.
Shatta Wale's Stonebwoy challenge sparks debate
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users after Shatta Wale challenged his rival Stonebwoy.
joe_larry10 said:
"Bossu concentrate on ur album and stop tagging stonebwoy.. His wife won’t let him accept this battle..u get album release and you always talking about stonebwoy🤦♂️..y"
lukman2330 commented:
"We all know of only one Dance Hall King and it’s Shatta Wale. Any other name is whack!!!Dem nor fi stand you!!lukman2330"
mawuli_de_great said:
"By now Stonebwoy is in a plane ✈️ going to Germany to perform and you are in Nima asking him to come and challenge you. What will he get from it?😒"
Shatta Wale flaunts riches
Shatta Wale is not only proud of his ability behind the mic but also of his major success in the music industry.
In a related report by YEN.com,gh, the Ghanaian musician flaunted dollar notes and boasted about his vast wealth.
Shatta Wale said in a viral video that he loved money more than awards and what he earned was important to him.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.