Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale courted attention after a video of him flaunting his wealth surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale flaunts his riches as he displays plenty of dollar notes. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale flaunts many dollar notes

Shatta Wale took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of himself flaunting many dollar notes while jamming in his room to his new song Blessings, which features rapper Amerado.

The dancehall artiste sported a striped sweater, black shorts, and an expensive chain as he sang his verse on the song and recorded himself on camera.

Shatta Wale later counted the $100 notes as he beamed with a smile and jammed to Blessings, which was released on all streaming platforms on August 15, 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, the SM Boss claimed that he would choose money over awards anytime.

"Award and Money. Me: ago take Money 😂😂"

Reactions to Shatta Wale's dollars video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Shatta Wale flaunting many dollar notes below:

"The greatest of all time in Ghana music 🎶 is Shatta Wale and no one can compare you..Breakdown, an artist who was in the game way back 2000s and left the scene for almost a decay and come back again and make more hits till now,God bless this man.your legacy will remain 4ever."

@OdQuofy commented:

"It's either fake or doing it to just show the media.... prove me wrong by sending me 200$ from what you are holding."

@PXenyo80618 commented:

"More Blessings upon you My God Father Shatta Wale May Lord continuously guide you protect your hustle but please I want to be working with you Sir My name is Jeff from Dzodze Akanu border."

@lukman2330 commented:

"😂😂😂You are always taunting that small boy called Stone boy 😂. You are in your own league in this our music industry. Obiaaa boaaaa 😂👏."

@Atopa_den commented:

"Celebrities will display 100$ notes on camera but when it’s time to throw money, they throw 5gh notes 😂😂 The settings dier edey everywhere 😂."

West Ham plays Shatta Wale's Blessings song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's Blessings was featured in a video shared on social media by a Premier League club.

West Ham United used the track in a compilation of Mohammed Kudus' best moments to celebrate his first anniversary with them.

