Shatta Wale, in a social media post, criticised Stonebwoy over his comments relating to his strides at the Grammys

The dancehall artiste labelled Stonebwoy a liar and credited Rocky Dawuni for his consistent nominations in the award scheme

Shatta Wale’s post comes after Stonebwoy defended his stance about a recent Grammys article

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has slammed his rival Stonebwoy for bragging about his exploits at the Grammys.

Shatta Wale calls Stonebwoy a liar for bragging about his Grammys strides. Photo source: @shattawalegh @Y1079FM

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale calls Stonebwoy a liar

In a recent interview with MC Portfolio, Stonebwoy addressed the criticisms he received for his comments following his exclusion from the Recording Academy’s top 10 list of artistes essential to Ghana’s hiplife genre.

The BHIM Nation President mounted a defence for his comments and claimed that he deserved recognition as he was the only Ghanaian artiste who had gotten closer to winning a Grammy.

Shatta Wale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to respond to Stonebwoy’s claims and lodged several complaints about Stonebwoy to the Recording Academy.

The SM Boss also called out Stonebwoy for lying about his strides at the Grammys. He credited veteran musician Rocky Dawuni as the only Ghanaian who has gone the closest to winning a coveted Grammy award.

In the social media post, Shatta Wale wrote:

"The Ghanaian artiste who has come closest to winning a Grammy is Rocky Dawuni. @RecordingAcad Stonebwoy just needs a Grammy award to rub it on his predecessors faces ..He doesn’t respect his elders 😜😂😂."

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale’s comments about Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale’s social media post about Stonebwoy triggered reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@ShattaBianca commented:

"Rocky Dawuni had 3 nominations at the Grammys whilest Stonebwoy had no nomination. There were like 6 articles and other content about him, but not any Grammy nominations or wins."

@_Kwabena_Kodua commented:

"He’s not serious 😂😂😂."

@KwasiSwatson commented:

"Stonebowy has been on 3 albums that have been nominated for grammys!! If it was easy everybody would have done it! u said all these things doesn't matter except money making, today u are chasing recognition..u go talk true!!"

@SilentVoiceofG1 commented:

"U have insulted Reggie, tictac, and many grown ups in this industry. Samini etc. No one comes close to u when it comes to disrespecting grown ups and peers in this."

@AjWilhelmina commented:

"Is this hate or it’s just entertainment because it looks like you want to report ur fellow student to the headmaster(Grammy)so you become the favourite one."

