Don Little, in a video, flaunted a beautiful lady, claiming that she is his girlfriend and calling her pet names

The diminutive actor also called her his wife and said he went everywhere with her, showing how proud he was of the pretty lady

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were surprised to see the beautiful woman with the actor despite his height

Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little has caused a stir on social media after he proudly showed off a beautiful woman, whom he introduced as his girlfriend.

Don Little flaunts a beautiful woman, whom he claims is his girlfriend. Photo source: 1donlittle

In a video that has since gone viral, the diminutive movie star affectionately referred to the lady using pet names and expressed how much he cherished her.

He even went as far as to call her his wife, stating that they were very close and travelled everywhere together.

Many Ghanaians reacted to the footage, which was shared on TikTok, expressing surprise in the comments section. The woman’s beauty and the connection she had with Don Little set tongues wagging mainly because of Don Little’s height.

Don Little and pretty lady spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MBS said:

"She dey look like Abigail the dancer"

Kwadwo wrote:

"Is that not your grand daughter Don"

Kweku ben said:

"Ebi today wey I fear women pass everything"

STONE said:

"If I get money I choose to select ani gal I want"

Paul koboan wrote:

"Aiiii when will I also get my love like this"

ASHESMANR commented:

"I love the way all of them walking together one family"

Kwabena_Fetty said:

"Mismatch paaa nie... Dampare needs to invite the lady🤣"

mahamahamid1 commented:

"if not money paaah"

Don Little washes car in viral video

Beautiful women are not the only things Don Little has been flaunting on social media recently. In an earlier story by YEN.com.gh, the actor showed his car cleaning skills as he washed it himself instead of taking it to the washing bay.

The actor gave a deep reason for washing the vehicle, warming the hearts of social media users. Don Little argued that car washing was an essential life skill to learn.

