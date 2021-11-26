Nana Ama McBrown has pleaded with Nana Aba Anamoah to help her daughter Baby Maxin speak like her

She was impressed with the way Nana Aba spoke during an interview on Starr Chat

Nana Aba has willingly accepted the plea and would help the two-year-old girl

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has begged Nana Aba Anamoah to help in her raising her daughter Baby Maxin so she could speak like her.

McBrown was full of admiration for Nana Aba when she appeared on her Starr Chat show, according to a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Nana Aba took the time to read a short biography about McBrown as she always does for her guests.

A collage of Baby Maxin, McBrown, and Nana Aba. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @babymaxin @thenanaaba/Instagram

After listening to Nana Aba, McBrown wore a bright smile on her face and congratulated her on her fluent and impeccable delivery.

She then begged Nana Aba to help her in raising her daughter Baby Maxin so she could speak like her.

Anamoah happily accepted the plea and said she would help to ensure that Baby Maxin speaks even better than her.

Wanting to quit United Showbiz because of Bulldog

Meanwhile, Nana Aba had earlier revealed that she wanted to quit United Showbiz after Bulldog’s infamous comments about President Akufo-Addo.

She made this revelation in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.

Bulldog had threatened the president that if he failed to pay the debt owed Menzgold customers, he would not finish his second term.

McBrown said after Bulldog was chastised and arrested by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), she felt discouraged and told Fadda Dickson, the Managing Director of Despite Group of Company that she wanted to bow out.

She explained that she did not want to have any issues with the police or the law in line with her job, and so she wanted to quit to avert further troubles.

However, the actress said Fadda Dickson calmed her down and encourage her to be strong because things like that are bound to happen.

McBrown added that it was after Fadda Dickson’s counsel that she decided to maintain the position as the host of the United Showbiz.

