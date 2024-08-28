Don Little, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, cleaned his vehicle by himself instead of taking it to the washing bay

The actor explained that he preferred washing his vehicle because he did not see himself as better than car wash boys

Don Little added that as a man, it was sometimes important to learn certain life skills instead of depending on others

Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little shared a video on TikTok where he cleaned his blue Toyota Corolla himself instead of taking it to a car wash.

Don Little cleans his car by himself in a trending TikTok video. Photo source: 1donlittle

Source: TikTok

The video showed the diminutive actor scrubbing the tyres of his car, which appeared much larger compared to his small stature.

His actions sparked curiosity among social media users, with many jokingly asking how he managed to reach the upper parts of the car.

Don Little explained that his decision to wash the car himself was not due to stinginess. Instead, he stated that he did not consider himself better than the workers at the car wash and felt comfortable taking on the task himself.

The diminutive actor also emphasised the importance of men learning basic life skills, suggesting that it’s valuable to be able to handle certain responsibilities independently rather than always depending on others.

Don Little's car wash video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mutanatony said:

"Bro me is ur hands that I don't believed I u sure that if the car is running some wrong u can turn it faster Eii"

Darko Michael wrote:

"He's only washing the tire oo 🤣🤣😂cause i no sure sey he go fi wash the whole body oo"

Rev. Gilbert Edem said:

"My 6-year-old son just saw the video, and he asked me, 'Dad, is he washing his father's car'?"

Don Little wants to drive the president

Don Little has proven himself to be a lover of cars and loves to drive them.

In a previous story published by YEN.com.gh, the actor shared how exceptional his driving skills were.

He also bragged about his dream of driving the president, a statement that set tongues wagging.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh