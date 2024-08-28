Camidoh, on the Rants Bants And Confessions podcast with Efia Odo, claimed that Nigerian women were more exposed than Ghanaian women

The musician said he spent some time in Nigeria, and his experience with Nigerian women was positive, lauding their thinking

His statement generated debate among social media users, with some agreeing with him while others disagreed

Ghanaian musician Camidoh has ignited debate after comparing the exposure of Nigerian and Ghanaian women.

During an appearance on the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast with Efia Odo, Camidoh stated that Nigerian women are more exposed and enlightened than their Ghanaian counterparts.

Camidoh shared that he spent time in Nigeria, where he interacted with many Nigerian women. He praised them for their broad thinking and knowledge of various topics. He suggested that Nigerian women seemed more informed and engaged in discussions compared to the women he interacted with in Ghana.

His comments quickly ignited a debate on social media. Many Ghanaians disagreed with Camidoh, sharing various reasons why he was wrong.

Camidoh sparks reactions

enildorth said:

"Whats your hate for Ghana for?? if you will leave Ghana leave it for us wai.hmmm"

Chakholl wrote:

"Ghanaian women pls forgive camidoh..blame it on what's carrying in his right hand"

Miss_Ella😍 commented:

"Camidoh, relax oo. Don’t follow these girls and feel free and talk anyhow oo else Ghanaians will cancel you o yooo😎"

Darkoah Derby wrote:

"The message is true but the words he used are a little bit too much for a celebrity of a country."

Frank ocean said:

"camidoh needs to chill. he just says anything that comes to mind, and that shouldn’t be the case for a celebrity of his caliber."

