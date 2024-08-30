Maame Serwaa, the beautiful wife of Kumawood star Lil Win, got many people admiring her fine curves after she posted a video on her TikTok page

Maame Serwaa, the ever-gorgeous wife of Kumawood star Lil Win, turned many heads online when she flaunted her fine curves in a video.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, flaunted her fine curves in a dance video. Image Credit: @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold and @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

Maame Serwaa flaunts curves

Maame Serwaa took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself showing off her fine curves, even though she has three children.

In the video, Maame Serwaa rocked an all-black bodysuit that hugged and accentuated her curvy figure. She wore a black bone-straight wig, which she whipped while dancing.

The song she danced to was that of Ghanaian musician Daasebre Gyamenah, titled Obaa Ben Ni.

In the video's caption, she tagged her husband's TikTok account and added three red heart emojis, signifying her love for him.

Maame Serwaa flaunts curves.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's dance video

The comment section of the video was filled with heart and love emojis as people talked about their admiration for Maame Serwaa.

Below are the sweet messages fans left in the comments:

MaMa Rho🌹❤️💫 6th Sep B’Day said:

"Give them Emprez 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💯"

precious 💞 gold said:

"look cutie 🥰"

꧁𝒜𝓀ℴ𝓈𝓊𝒶𝒽 𝓉𝓇𝒶𝒸𝓎꧂ said:

"Looking beautiful 🥰🥰"

Eno Fabea Abyna Papabi said:

"pretty queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Paulina Fosuaah said:

"pretty queen 🥰🥰"

Lil Win's wife gives epic reply to troll

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa replied seriously to two ladies on TikTok, who blasted her for not being a supportive wife to Lil Win after his ghastly accident in Kumasi.

According to the critics, they would have expected her to fly from America to Ghana to care for the injured actor and demonstrate the true love she claimed she had for him.

The TikTok video of Maame Serwaa singing and dancing to an Amakye Dede song generated a massive debate in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh